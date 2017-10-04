Their mom became dad; his wife became his husband, and the KKK ran them out of Texas

More Videos 0:53 Condemned Modesto apartments burn Pause 2:41 Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:31 Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in modern US history 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 2:47 Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 1:29 Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man Brandon McReynolds, of Highland, talks about his transition from being a woman and a mother named Brandee. Brandon McReynolds, of Highland, talks about his transition from being a woman and a mother named Brandee. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

