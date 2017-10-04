Who’s the ‘Monopoly Man’ at Equifax hearing on Capitol Hill?

More Videos 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting Pause 1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 2:41 Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 2:23 Lawyer for Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, discusses claim against government officials 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 0:53 Condemned Modesto apartments burn 1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival Video Link copy Embed Code copy

‘Monopoly Man’ photobombs Equifax hearing on Capitol Hill A protester posing as Rich Uncle Pennybags from the Monopoly board game photobombed the Equifax hearing Wednesday on Capitol Hill. His appearance went viral on social media. A protester posing as Rich Uncle Pennybags from the Monopoly board game photobombed the Equifax hearing Wednesday on Capitol Hill. His appearance went viral on social media.

