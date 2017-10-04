He stabbed a 5-year-old’s father, looking for drugs – then pointed his knife at her

First he fatally stabbed a father in front of his 5-year-old daughter while demanding drugs in a home invasion robbery, police say.
Then he turned the knife toward the girl, who “told him she would tell him where the drugs were if he would leave her daddy alone,” says a Knoxville Police Department arrest warrant for Kevin Lewis Scarbro, 20. Scarbro eventually fled the home after failing to find any drugs and was arrested by police.
Scarbro had broken into the 47-year-old man’s home in Knoxville, Tenn., about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday and demanded drugs, police wrote on Facebook. When the man said he had no drugs, Scarbro began stabbing him and pointed the knife at the 5-year-old girl, police said.
The father was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The girl was not hurt.
Police told The Knoxville News Sentinel that Scarbro confessed to the stabbing following his arrest.
He is being held on $1 million bail on suspicion of murder, police said. The department withheld the victim’s name pending notification of his family.
