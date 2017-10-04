Taco Bell
5 taco chains with awesome National Taco Day deals

By Mandy Matney And mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 04, 2017 08:28 AM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 08:56 AM

Wednesday is National Taco Day and it’s time to celebrate with cheap taco deals across the U.S.

Here’s a quick round-up with some of the best taco deals around today. Eat up!

Chuys: Tell your server to “taco bout it” and get a free beef taco if you purchase an entree.

Del Taco : Buy one get one free taco if you join Del Taco’s fan club.

Taco Bell: 4 tacos for $5.

Taco Johns: Use the coupon below to get a free taco.

On the Border: 50 cent tacos!

Unfortunately, Chipotle didn’t participate this year. Sad face, I know.

