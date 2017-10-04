Bailey Puttkemery, 21, and Emily Scott, 20
Bailey Puttkemery, 21, and Emily Scott, 20 La Crosse County Sheriff's Department
Bailey Puttkemery, 21, and Emily Scott, 20 La Crosse County Sheriff's Department

National

Cop catches a couple having sex in a car. They looked at him and kept going.

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 04, 2017 5:11 AM

A Wisconsin couple wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of their good time. Not even the beam of a police flashlight.

The man and woman were arrested Monday after being caught having sex in their car — and then refusing to stop.

According to the police report, Officer A. Westpfahl was called to Adams St. to investigate a report of someone suspiciously looking into cars. He didn’t find anyone, and began walking up to the home of the person who’d called 911 to talk to her.

As he approached her home, he said suddenly heard “what sounded like someone moaning.” Suddenly, the 911 caller called out from an open window on the second floor and said there were two people in front of her home having sex in a car.

They’d been so loud that she’d been woken up, she said. And she’d already asked them to stop.

The officer walked over to the car and, sure enough, noticed that the windows were partially fogged up and the vehicle was rocking back and forth. He looked in the window and “immediately observed what appeared to be two completely naked individuals in the backseat of the car.” He flooded the interior with his flashlight to confirm they were having sex.

He told them he was a police officer, to stop what they were doing and to get dressed. A male voice told him “Okay.” Then the officer went back to his car “to give the two subjects some privacy.”

Five minutes later, they still hadn’t appeared.

The officer went back to the car and saw that the two were having sex again. He told them, again, to stop and get dressed, to which the male said “No, bro. I’m trying to f**k.” The car started rocking again.

That’s when the officer opened the door and again told them to stop. The couple just kept going. The male, later identified as 21-year-old Bailey Puttkemery, reached over to close the door again and told the officer to just go away.

The officer told him “several more times” to get dressed, and the man eventually got out of the car, still naked.

“You’re a man, you should understand,” the man told the officer. He said the officer was “c***-blocking him” and “giving him blue balls.” When the officer again told the man to put on some pants, he said “It’s just a d**k, nothing to be afraid of.”

His partner, 20-year-old Emily Scott, told the officer they didn’t stop when asked because “he wanted to finish.”

Puttkemery was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct. Scott was arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior and bail jumping.

The La Crosse Tribune reported that prosecutors ultimately decided not to go through with the charges.

More Videos

Condemned Modesto apartments burn 0:53

Condemned Modesto apartments burn

Pause
Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:29

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting

Indiana cop shoots at actor holding prop gun 0:56

Indiana cop shoots at actor holding prop gun

Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 2:15

Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire 1:29

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire

Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 2:47

Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto 0:32

Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video