Librarian returns books from First Lady, says they're 'steeped in racist propaganda'

A Massachusetts librarian returned a collection of books sent to her school by First Lady Melania Trump because she thought other schools needed them more, and because the titles contained “racist propaganda.”
Liz Phipps Soeiro is a librarian at a school in Cambridge, Mass., and received a collection of 10 Dr. Seuss books from Trump, whose office had selected one school in each state with “high standards of excellence” to receive the titles.
Soeiro said in a blog post explaining her decision that while her students were “impressed” with the bookplates from the First Lady, “we will not be keeping the titles for our collection.” The librarian objected to Cambridge — which she calls “an amazing city with robust social programming, a responsive city government, free all-day kindergarten, and well-paid teachers” — being the recipient of free books it didn’t need.
“Meanwhile, school libraries around the country are being shuttered. Cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and Detroit are suffering through expansion, privatization, and school ‘choice’ with no interest in outcomes of children, their families, their teachers, and their schools,” Soeiro said. “Are those kids any less deserving of books simply because of circumstances beyond their control? Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalized and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos?”
Soeiro did acknowledge her school wasn’t perfect.
“We still struggle to close the achievement gap, retain teachers of color, and dismantle the systemic white supremacy in our institution,” Soeiro said. “But hell, we test well! And in the end, it appears that data — and not children — are what matters.”
Trump said that Dr. Seuss’s “Oh the Places You’ll Go!” was a favorite of her and her son, and they wanted to share it with students. But Soeiro called the Dr. Seuss titles “a bit of a cliche.”
“Another fact that many people are unaware of is that Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes,” Soeiro wrote.
She included a list of 10 books she recommended to Trump to help her see “the beautiful resilience of children who stand up to racism and oppression and for social justice and reform.” Books on the list included “Two White Rabbits,” “Separate is Never Equal,” and bilingual book “Somos Como Las Nubes/ We are Like the Clouds.”
The First Lady’s office said it regretted Soeiro’s returning the gift.
“Turning the gesture of sending young school children books into something divisive is unfortunate, but the First Lady remains committed to her efforts on behalf of children everywhere,” the First Lady’s office said in a statement to Fortune.
Comments