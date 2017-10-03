City offers to name entire town after Amazon if they build their headquarters there

E-commerce supergiant Amazon wants to build a new company headquarters, and dozens of cities are doing anything they can to woo the new corporate center (and the thousands of jobs that would accompany it) to their areas.
Some have offered favorable building rights. Others have sent cute YouTube videos and messages. Some have pitched their diverse workforce of engineers and technology professionals.
One city has taken something of a different tack. It says it will just build an entire new town and name it Amazon, Ga.
The city of Stonecrest, about a half-hour east of Atlanta, voted 4-2 Monday to de-annex 345 acres of city land if Amazon picks the area for its second corporate headquarters.
The resolution asks the Georgia General Assembly to then incorporate the new city of Amazon on the land, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
“There are several major U.S. cities that want Amazon, but none has the branding opportunity we are now offering this visionary company,” Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “How could you not want your 21st century headquarters to be located in a city named Amazon?”
He called it “the most unique incentive” a city has offered the tech giant so far.
The company developed a wish list for cities, asking for at least 175 acres, close to a major airport, a high quality of living, adequate public transit and a business-friendly environment.
"We have all of those qualities as well with MARTA rail planned to our community, interstate improvements under way and a highly-educated workforce eager to see the company locate here," Lary said.
Other cities, such as Doral, Fla, Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., Detroit, Boston and many, many others have tried to make the case to Amazon over the last few months. Amazon, for its part, has largely kept quiet while cities frantically make their cases.
“We’re energized by the response,” Adam Seto, an Amazon spokesperson, told the New York Times. “We invited cities to think big, and we are starting to see their creativity.”
The company will make its final decision on where it will finally plunk down its new $5 billion headquarters after bids close later this October.
