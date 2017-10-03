‘Pirate’ kicked out of a home for ‘acting crazy,’ then goes after booty, cops say

A man who goes by the name "Captain Jack Sparrow" was arrested in Tennessee this weekend.
Brian Francis Zielinski, 28, was dressed in full costume this weekend — wearing a black pirate hat, vest, brown jacket, red gloves and boots when Dunlap, Tenn. police arrested him for aggravated burglary and resisting arrest, WTVC reports.
Zielinski had been living with friends on Poplar Street until he was kicked out this weekend after the Sparrow imitator started “acting crazy,” according to the Marion County Messenger. His friends called police when he refused to leave the residence.
When police arrived on scene, Zielinski allegedly crawled back into the residence through a downstairs window, refusing arrest. Police said they had to taze Zielinski in order to take him to Sequatchie County Jail Saturday evening, the Messenger reports.
Police said Zielinski had been dressing like Captain Jack Sparrow of “Pirates of the Caribbean” all summer long and was known around town as the guy dressed as a pirate, according to the Messenger. Online commenters said he was recently spotted at the high school football game and skateboarding around town in full Jack Sparrow costume.
He is allegedly a member of the Hells Angels gang, according to WATE. He is set to appear in court next week for aggravated burglary and resisting arrest, online court records show.
