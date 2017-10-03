She hid her dead baby in a drain. 3 years later, plumbers found it while fixing a toilet.

A 29-year-old former business executive in the British town of Grimsby was sentenced to one year in prison after she pleaded guilty to concealing the birth of her stillborn baby boy and then hiding the body at the bottom of a drain, the Grimsby Telegraph reported.
Sinead Connett told police she was shocked to find out she was pregnant and was afraid knowledge of the child would ruin her relationship with her boyfriend Jonathan Layfield, whom she later married.
She hid knowledge of her pregnancy from him until she gave birth to a stillborn baby boy sometime in early August of 2013. She claimed she gave birth alone in a bathtub in her home and tried to resuscitate the child when he was born.
Panicked, she said she fled to her parent’s house for help. When they weren’t home, she wrapped the child’s body in garbage bags and stuffed it down a drainage pit behind the home.
The body festered there for nearly three years until Connett’s father called a plumber when a downstairs toilet began having problems. The body was finally found in February of 2016, the Telegraph reported.
Connett originally denied the child was hers, but a DNA test matched the sample she gave to police.
Then she said the child was hers, but she had been raped after a night out. Later, police discovered texts that revealed she had gone to meet up with her mother that night. Further DNA tests later found that the child’s father was her boyfriend Jonathan Layfield, the BBC reported.
That’s when she told police she was afraid he would leave her if he’d known about the child, and that he had hid the body.
Her full confession drew the year-long investigation to a close.
“What is most important is that this little boy has now been properly laid to rest,” detective sergeant Mick Keech told the Grimsby Telegraph.
Judge Jeremy Richardson QC sentenced Connett to one year in jail for the deception, and delivered a damning lecture at sentencing.
“You gave that infant no dignity in death whatsoever. You are the architect of this deplorable situation,” the judge told her. “You must be punished. You must go to prison immediately.”
