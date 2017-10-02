Tom Petty was reportedly rushed to the hospital in full cardiac arrest Sunday night after he was found unconscious and not breathing at his Malibu, Calif., home.
Report: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty dies after suffering cardiac arrest

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 02, 2017 12:49 PM

Tom Petty, the rocker who hit it big in the 1970s as the lead singer of the Heartbreakers, has died at age 66, CBS News reports.

Petty was rushed to the hospital in full cardiac arrest Sunday night after he was found unconscious and not breathing at his Malibu, Calif., home, TMZ reported on Monday.

Law enforcement official sources told TMZ that Petty was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

TMZ reported Monday afternoon that Petty had no brain activity and was taken off life support.

Petty’s personal appearances manager told Fox News the office had “no comment at this time.”

The “Free Fallin’” singer’s condition was critical from the time EMTs arrived at his home, the website reported.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrapped up a lengthy tour Sept. 25 in California, according to the New York Daily News.

The Heartbreakers have been touring to celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary. The band wrapped up the last, long leg of the tour with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, Forbes reported.

Hits by the Florida native and his band include “I Won't Back Down” and “American Girl.”

Tributes to the singer began pouring in as news broke about his health.

Petty had told Rolling Stone that the tour would be his “last big one.”

This is a developing story.

