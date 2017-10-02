CBS lawyer fired after calling Las Vegas victims ‘Republican gun toters’

The subject of gun control – especially immediately following a mass shooting – tends to evoke strong reactions on all sides. That’s especially true on social media, where a now-former CBS employee got herself into hot water.
Hayley Geftman-Gold, senior counsel for CBS, was commenting on the Las Vegas shooting that occurred Monday morning, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500. The gunman, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into the crowd at an outdoor music festival where Jason Aldean was playing. The gunman was killed during a standoff with police, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters.
Geftman-Gold left the now-deleted comment on a status ostensibly about the gun control debate, according to a screenshot taken by the Daily Caller.
“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” she wrote on Facebook, referring to the Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 children ages 6 and 7. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”
CBS said in a statement to Fox News later that day that Geftman-Gold had been fired over the remark.
“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families,” a CBS spokeswoman told Fox News.
