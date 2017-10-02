How you can help the Las Vegas shooting victims

More Videos 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:23 Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 2:15 Peace Officer Memorial Run 2:02 Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

