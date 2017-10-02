How to find out if your friends and family are safe after the Las Vegas shooting

The shooting in Las Vegas, which has killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400, is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Facebook has launched its Safety Check in the aftermath of the shooting. The Safety Check can be used to see who in an area affected by a violent event, such as a mass shooting or a natural disaster, has marked themselves as safe.

The social networking site uses location data to give people in the affected area the option to check in as safe, or users can go to the Crisis Response Page to check in as safe at any listed events. The Crisis Response Page can also be used to offer help and create fundraising efforts.

If you’re not comfortable using Facebook, or don’t see that your loved one has checked in as safe online, there is a number you can call.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that families looking to find missing loved ones can call 1-866-535-5654.