Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

How does a crime get classified as 'domestic terrorism'?

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: 'It was an act of pure evil'

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil"

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting

Peace Officer Memorial Run

Peace Officer Memorial Run

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful

National

How to find out if your friends and family are safe after the Las Vegas shooting

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 02, 2017 8:38 AM

The shooting in Las Vegas, which has killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400, is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Facebook has launched its Safety Check in the aftermath of the shooting. The Safety Check can be used to see who in an area affected by a violent event, such as a mass shooting or a natural disaster, has marked themselves as safe.

The social networking site uses location data to give people in the affected area the option to check in as safe, or users can go to the Crisis Response Page to check in as safe at any listed events. The Crisis Response Page can also be used to offer help and create fundraising efforts.

If you’re not comfortable using Facebook, or don’t see that your loved one has checked in as safe online, there is a number you can call.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that families looking to find missing loved ones can call 1-866-535-5654.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

