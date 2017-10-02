Las Vegas gunman’s brother says family is ‘dumbfounded, bewildered, horrified’

More Videos 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:15 Peace Officer Memorial Run 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:10 Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in US history 2:02 Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 2:01 Enochs science students' cool new tool Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful

