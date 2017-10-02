Marilou Danley
Marilou Danley
Marilou Danley Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

National

Who is Marilou Danley and why was she a person of interest in the Las Vegas shooting?

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

October 02, 2017 6:12 AM

Law enforcement stirred widespread interest when they named Marilou Danley as a person of interest in the massive Las Vegas shooting Monday morning, but hours later they spoke with her and cleared her of any involvement.

Danley was described as a “companion” to gunman 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, and they did not refer to her as a suspect. She was a roommate of Paddock in Mesquite, Nevada since January, according to Heavy.com. Paddock was responsible for shooting and killing at least 50 people and injuring at least 400 others at a Jason Aldean concert across from the Mandalay Bay hotel, according to law enforcement.

  Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

    LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing.

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released photos of her and her vehicle at 5:22 a.m. Monday, and by 6:37 a.m. officers said they had located her overseas.

Officers later announced that she is no longer considered a person of interest in the shooting.

“Detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip,” CNN reported the Police Department as saying. “She is no longer being sought out as a person of interest.”

Danley’s now-deleted Facebook page identified her as a “proud mom and grandma who lives life to the fullest,” according to the Express. She described herself on her LinkedIn page as a “gambling and casino professional” living in Reno, Nevada. Her LinkedIn also lists her as working as a “high limit hostess” at Club Paradise, Atlantis Casino in Reno between 2010 and 2013, but does not list another job since that year.

  Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

Storyful

