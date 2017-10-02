What are the deadliest mass shootings in US history?

The U.S. woke up Monday to the horrific news that a shooting in Las Vegas left at least 50 dead and more than 400 injured.

The gunman, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into the crowd at an outdoor music festival where Jason Aldean was playing. The gunman was killed during a standoff with police, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters.

The Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 is now the most deadly mass shooting in U.S. history.

Previously, these mass shootings had the most casualties in the past 50 years:

49 killed in Orlando Pulse nightclub: Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29, opened fire in a gay nightclub on June 12, 2016, injuring 58 people in addition to killing 49 others. Mateen told a hostage negotiator that he was a soldier of the terrorist group ISIS. He was killed in a shootoff with police officers.

32 killed at Virginia Tech University: Seung-Hui Cho, a 23-year-old student at Virginia Tech, went on a shooting spree that killed 32 people and wounded 17 in two locations on April 16, 2007. Cho, who had a history of mental health issues, then committed suicide.

27 killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School: Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed 27 people on Dec. 14, 2012, starting with his mother before going to Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, where he killed 20 children between 6 and 7 years old and six more adults. Lanza committed suicide as first responders arrived on scene. Lanza had a history of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

23 killed in Killeen, Texas: George Hennard, 35, drove his pickup truck through the front window of a restaurant called Luby’s before he opened fire, killing 23 people and wounding 27 others on Oct. 16, 1991. He committed suicide after a standoff with police. Hennard reportedly said, “this is for the women of Bell County,” and called women “vipers” as he exited the vehicle and began shooting, and witnesses said he would pass over men to shoot women. “He hated blacks, Hispanics, gays. He said women were snakes,” an ex-roommate of Hennard said.

21 killed in San Ysidro, California: James Huberty, 41, opened fire in a McDonald’s in a neighborhood of San Diego on July 18, 1984, killing 21 people and injuring 19 others. He was shot by a police sniper an hour after the massacre began. Huberty had tried to get an appointment at a mental health clinic the day before, but his call was not returned.

18 killed at the University of Texas at Austin: Charles Joseph Whitman, a 25-year-old former Marine sharpshooter, shot and killed 16 people and injured 31 others while shooting from a University of Texas tower on Aug. 1, 1966. He had also killed his wife and mother earlier that day. Police shot and killed Whitman after the rampage had lasted 96 minutes. A tumor was found in his brain during an autopsy, which investigators believed led to violent impulses.

14 killed in San Bernardino, California: Married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik open fire on an employee gathering taking place at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino on Dec. 2, 2015. They killed 14 people and injured 22 others before fleeing in a vehicle, and were eventually killed in a shootout with police. An FBI report said the two shooters were “homegrown violent extremists.” Farook was a U.S.-born citizen of Pakistani descent and Malik was a Pakistani-born lawful permanent resident of the United States.

14 killed in Edmond, Oklahoma: Patrick Henry Sherrill, a part-time mail carrier, opened fire on his coworkers on Aug. 20, 1986. He shot 20 people and killed 14 of them within 15 minutes before committing suicide. Sherrill was reportedly targeting two supervisors who had reprimanded him the previous day.