‘Run, granny, they caught me.’ She slipped heroin, cocaine to jailed grandson, cops say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 01, 2017 1:55 PM

Carolyn Lou Gay, 64, had just finished a visit with her grandson at a West Virginia jail Sept. 2 when officers directed him to a strip-search room.

Instead, he made a break for it, reports the Charleston Gazette-Journal.

“Run, granny, they caught me,” Shawn Douglas Weister called out. When officers at the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg, W.Va., caught up to Weister, they found 22 sealed drinking straws containing suboxone, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, tobacco and hypodermic needles, reports the newspaper.

West Virginia State Police officers arrested Gay at a mobile home Wednesday morning on suspicion of drug possession and delivery after reviewing surveillance tapes of the visiting room, reports The Herald-Mail.

Investigators had arranged the visit after receiving reports of a drug smuggling operation at the jail, The Charleston Gazette-Journal reports. Authorities planned to search prisoners after visits to try to uncover the smuggler.

Gay, of Kearneysville, W.Va., was booked into Eastern Regional Jail on $250,000 bail, and her grandson remained in jail with bail set at $180,000.

