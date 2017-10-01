They were young with no family history of breast cancer. So they ignored the lumps

More Videos 2:02 Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots Pause 0:40 Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:29 Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire 2:47 Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 0:58 Sac High players take a knee, with or without the Anthem 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:03 Solar eclipse 1:40 A human pink ribbon in Turlock Video Link copy Embed Code copy

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer Amber Pritchett's doctor thought the lump in her breast was "probably nothing" but dense tissue common in a younger woman. A diagnosis of breast cancer was shocking for the Macon 33-year-old who speaks candidly about the challenge she faces and how her family, friends and faith are getting her through. Amber Pritchett's doctor thought the lump in her breast was "probably nothing" but dense tissue common in a younger woman. A diagnosis of breast cancer was shocking for the Macon 33-year-old who speaks candidly about the challenge she faces and how her family, friends and faith are getting her through. Beau Cabell and Liz Fabian The Telegraph

