School board member apologizes for ‘insensitive’ Facebook post about suicide bridge

Some residents in Johnstown, Pennsylvania are outraged with a school board member after she allegedly wrote a Facebook insensitive post about a bridge where people have committed suicide.
Greater Johnstown School Board President Cynthia Ahlborn wrote on Facebook that she wondered if a proposed fence installation on the The McNally Bridge in Richland Township, where people have committed suicide, would allow jumpers to do more tricks on the way down.
“So I just drove past McNally bridge and I was wondering with the extra 10 foot of fence that they would put on that if we could get like a higher degree of difficulty on the jump on the way down, like you could get at least two more somersaults and maybe a flip in,” Ahlborn allegedly wrote on Facebook last week, according to Facebook screenshots.
A petition was started last week to install a fence onto the bridge to help prevent suicide attempts. Other proposals include installing signs with suicide hotline numbers and words of hope or adding art. The petition has over 5,000 signatures with 8,000 needed.
Ahlborn apologized for the post Thursday.
"I apologize for my post on social media last week. It was inappropriate and highly insensitive. My intention was never to be uncaring to a serious situation many people face," Ahlborn’s statement read according to We Are Central PA.
The school district hasn’t yet decided on disciplinary actions. A petition was started to demand Ahlborn’s resignation. As of Friday evening, it was just under 500 signatures short of its goal. Johanna Boratko, who nearly lost a child to suicide, organized the petition, according to WJAC.
“I organized the petition mainly because of the comments that (Ahlborn) put on Facebook, joking around about suicide, when I’m the mother of a child who almost committed suicide over the bullying two years ago,” Boratko told WJAC Friday.
Comments