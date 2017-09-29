They’re preparing for the Air Force Academy. Someone put racial slurs on their doors

More Videos 5:23 'Get out': Air Force Academy head after racial slurs posted to message board Pause 1:32 Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 0:40 El Capitan rockfall seen on Yosemite webcam 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 2:01 Enochs science students' cool new tool 0:47 Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 3:43 Turlock council OKs anti-hate resolution 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Get out': Air Force Academy head after racial slurs posted to message board U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Jay Silveria told a crowd of about 5,500 people on September 28 that anyone who was unable to treat people of different races or genders with dignity and respect needed to “get out.” Silveria said that he was responding to racial slurs that were written on message boards by people from the academy’s preparatory school. The Gazette reported that five black students found the words “Go Home” followed by an epithet written on message boards outside their rooms on the morning of September 26. U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Jay Silveria told a crowd of about 5,500 people on September 28 that anyone who was unable to treat people of different races or genders with dignity and respect needed to “get out.” Silveria said that he was responding to racial slurs that were written on message boards by people from the academy’s preparatory school. The Gazette reported that five black students found the words “Go Home” followed by an epithet written on message boards outside their rooms on the morning of September 26. Twitter/US Air Force via Storyful‏

U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Jay Silveria told a crowd of about 5,500 people on September 28 that anyone who was unable to treat people of different races or genders with dignity and respect needed to “get out.” Silveria said that he was responding to racial slurs that were written on message boards by people from the academy’s preparatory school. The Gazette reported that five black students found the words “Go Home” followed by an epithet written on message boards outside their rooms on the morning of September 26. Twitter/US Air Force via Storyful‏