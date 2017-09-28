Skip Hop’s Moonlight & Melodies owl nightlight soother.
Skip Hop’s Moonlight & Melodies owl nightlight soother. Skip Hop
Skip Hop’s Moonlight & Melodies owl nightlight soother. Skip Hop

National

Company recalls nightlight soothers over shock hazard to youngsters

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@gmail.com

September 28, 2017 1:49 PM

A New York company has issued a nationwide recall for 150,000 nightlights over an electric shock hazard to young children.

The USB wall power adapter on two Moonlight & Melodies soothers produced by Skip Hop can break, says the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In at least one case, the broken adapter resulted in an electric shock. The recall applies to the owl and elephant nightlights sold by the company.

The nightlights, which project images and play soothing melodies, were sold at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target and other retailers nationwide. They also were sold online at Skiphop.com and Amazon.com from July 2016 through August. About 130,000 units were sold in the U.S. and another 21,000 in Canada.

Owners of the recalled owl and elephant nightlights should immediately stop using them and contact Skip Hop for instructions on returning the USB wall power adapter for a free replacement and repair kit, the commission says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video