How huge was the eclipse? It overshadowed even the Super Bowl, study says

More Videos 0:33 Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. Pause 0:41 Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 2:44 Watch 50 people from 15 countries become U.S. citizens during Yosemite ceremony 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:10 Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 0:36 Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See this insider's look at eclipse gathering in Oregon in the path of totality Thousands of solar eclipse chasers gathered in Oregon to enjoy the spectacle of being in the path of totality. Oregon was the first state to see the eclipse of August 21, 2017. Here's what the scene looked like. Thousands of solar eclipse chasers gathered in Oregon to enjoy the spectacle of being in the path of totality. Oregon was the first state to see the eclipse of August 21, 2017. Here's what the scene looked like. Photos and video courtesy of Amelia Crye

Thousands of solar eclipse chasers gathered in Oregon to enjoy the spectacle of being in the path of totality. Oregon was the first state to see the eclipse of August 21, 2017. Here's what the scene looked like. Photos and video courtesy of Amelia Crye