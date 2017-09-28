The government told this woman she's dead. She’ll dig up a body to prove them wrong.

You have a medical emergency and rush to the hospital. You see your doctors, get your treatment and are finally ready to go home. You head over to the counter to check out. Then the doctor looks at your chart, looks at you, and tells you that they can’t check you out because you’re dead.
That’s what happened to 53-year-old Juana Escudero, of Alcala de Guadaira in southern Spain.
Because of a clerical error, government officers are convinced that she’s dead. Escudero has been unable to renew her driver’s license, claim widow’s benefits, or go to the doctor for more than six years.
“They explained to me that someone probably made a typo or maybe it was a computer error. But we went to the treasury, to the courts…and everywhere I appeared as deceased,” she told the the Diario de Sevilla newspaper.
El rocambolesco caso de la sevillana Juana Escudero, que pide abrir una tumba para demostrar que está viva https://t.co/KdiEQyz9nI pic.twitter.com/xyiqbj0zJo— Famoseo España (@FamoseoESP) September 23, 2017
When her husband died, she was told she couldn’t collect benefits, and might be fined for identity fraud instead.
“They killed me and fined me without knowing my history,” she told the paper.
There’s one institution at least that seems to have no problem with her still being alive, however — the banks.
“I never stopped getting invoices, mortgage or car bills,” she said.
Escudero says she has suffered for years. She knew she was alive. But she couldn’t seem to convince the people who pushed the pencils.
In 2016, she found out what had happened. A woman with her same name had been buried six years ago in Malaga, a port city about 130 miles away.
Escudero’s daughter called the cemetery and told them they had the wrong woman in their records.
“That person is my mother and she is here right next to me,” she told a cemetery representative after confirming her mother’s data.
Escudero said she believes the confusion may have come about because she has a sister, but she doesn’t know where she is and hasn’t had any contact with her in years.
Now, EFE reports that Escudero has filed a petition with the Malaga courts to have the woman’s grave opened to see if she can find any information to prove their difference.
Her lawyer said in a statement that the exhumation is even needed to rule out the idea that someone may have even made the switch on purpose to cause Escudero harm.
“I want to be told who is buried in that tomb and all the information they have, because I do not know anything, and I imagine that around her there will be medical tests or something like that,” she said. “Whatever it takes.”
