House hunting? Former murder scenes can be bargains

Murder and mayhem happened here. But she bought the house anyway. Mary Spicer bought this townhouse on Woodbridge Lane in south Kansas City with full knowledge that a man and woman were severely beaten at the home in 2014, and left at the bottom of the basement stairs. They later died at a hospital. Though it was considered "stigmatized" real estate, Spicer said the property did not have a bad aura. Mary Spicer bought this townhouse on Woodbridge Lane in south Kansas City with full knowledge that a man and woman were severely beaten at the home in 2014, and left at the bottom of the basement stairs. They later died at a hospital. Though it was considered "stigmatized" real estate, Spicer said the property did not have a bad aura. Keith Myers and Don Bradley The Kansas City Star

