When an attacker grabbed this jogger, he didn’t know who he was messing with

Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant On a 14-mile run on Indian Creek Trail in Overland Park, Stephanie Steiniger used her kick-boxing skills to escape an assailant. On a 14-mile run on Indian Creek Trail in Overland Park, Stephanie Steiniger used her kick-boxing skills to escape an assailant. Shane Keyser and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

