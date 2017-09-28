Remember the last time Justin Timberlake did the Super Bowl halftime show?

Justin Timberlake — whose 2004 Super Bowl halftime show appearance with Janet Jackson gave us the infamous “nipplegate” — might headline this year’s halftime show, according to reports.
Timberlake, a former NSYNC heartthrob turned bonafide pop star, is reportedly “finalizing” a deal with the National Football League to perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show, according to US Weekly.
And per US Weekly, he may share the stage with Jay-Z, who reportedly turned down an offer to take the stage for next year’s halftime show, according to Sports Illustrated. Jay-Z and Timberlake toured together in 2013, but a source with US Weekly reportedly said that “as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”
Timberlake might also have some new music to share during his performance, as Variety reports that the singer is planning to release his fifth solo album at the beginning of next year.
Still, news of Timberlake’s potential Super Bowl performance has led many to think back to 2004, when he pulled off a part of Jackson’s leather outfit, revealing her nipple to millions of viewers watching that year’s halftime performance.
For some, it’s not a happy memory, as they believe Jackson was unfairly punished and blacklisted for the incident while Timberlake, who has won 10 Grammys, got off with few consequences.
Never forget how Timberlake left Janet Jackson high and dry over that #NippleGate snafu. https://t.co/ofVNKfzzqU— ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) September 27, 2017
The only thing I want to see during Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show is a 40 minute apology to Janet Jackson.— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) September 27, 2017
why do people call it "Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction" and not "Justin Timberlake intentionally ripping off part of Janet's outfit"— Quentin (@QuentinQRG) September 27, 2017
The botched stunt — which was supposed to be the reveal of a lace bra — shocked the nation, with over 540,000 people filing complaints with the FCC about it, according to Rolling Stone. In response, the FCC instituted a five-second delay on live-performances, according to Maxim.
Now 13 years later, Timberlake seems poised for another shot at the gigantic annual show, which last year was the most-watched musical performance ever with headliner Lady Gaga, according to the NFL.
