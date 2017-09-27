He’s building his daughter her own one-room schoolhouse – like her mom would’ve wanted

Country singer Rory Feek has had a lot of time to think while driving his daughter, Indiana, 3 1/2 , an hour each way to school.
Feek, whose wife, Joey Martin Feek, performed with him as Joey + Rory until her death in April 2016 from cervical cancer, writes in a blog post that he’s been extremely happy with the two schools Indiana, who has Down syndrome, has attended, but that he recently came to a realization.
“If Joey were here, she would love both of the schools that Indiana goes to, but she would be homeschooling Indy,” Feek said in the post. “Not just now, but permanently. At least I believe she would.”
So in July, he started work on a one-room schoolhouse on his farm near Nashville, Tenn.
“Home, and school... at the same time,” Feek wrote. “It started with an idea, then blossomed into a hope. Then a plan. And the more I thought about it, the more excited I got about it.”
Feek shared a photo of the slab of concrete he poured in July and a video of 50 friends helping raise the frame.
He also posted a photo of his inspiration for the design of the schoolhouse. He hopes to open the school in January to about a dozen children, and notes the school curriculum will change as Indiana ages.
“Who knows, maybe someday when she grows up, she’ll want to teach there,” Feek writes. “Or turn the building into a vegetable stand or business where she works. Or maybe even a house where she lives. I have no idea where it will lead. Just hope in where it might lead. To be a blessing to her, and to other little ones like her.”
Comments