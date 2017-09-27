Maria’s winds and waves take this kiteboarder airborne for a helluva ride

More Videos 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company Pause 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 0:42 U.S. Border Patrol begins building prototype walls near Mexican border 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 0:42 Fire at Land Park's Funderland 1:10 Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 0:47 Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:08 Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse 0:33 Scene of fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Maria brings spectacular kiteboarding to Outer Banks A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm. A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm. Rick Anderson Photography/obxphotos.net

