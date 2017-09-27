Louisville basketball coach Pitino fired in wake of federal investigation, reports say

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company.

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York