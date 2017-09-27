You’ll be able to text while you fly — for free — soon on this major U.S. airline

Ever wished you could just send that one text message during a flight, but you don’t want to pay for WiFi?
You might want to start booking your future flights on Delta Air Lines.
Beginning Oct. 1, Delta Air Lines will become the biggest U.S. global carrier to offer free mobile messaging during flight, the company announced Wednesday.
Delta customers will be able to message friends and family on the ground from 30,000 feet in the air through iMessage, What’sApp,and Facebook Messenger — for free.
Unfortunately, the service doesn’t include photo or video messaging — so no free selfies.
Delta claims to be the first of the three major U.S. carriers (including United and American Airlines) to offer the service.
However, it’s not the first. JetBlue Airways offers free in-flight Wi-Fi to its customers and Alaska Airlines has offered free text messaging on certain planes since January, USA Today reports.
Delta is the biggest carrier to offer the service, though. Delta operates around 6,500 daily departures, while JetBlue and Alaska average less than 1,200 daily flights, according to 2016 reports released by each airline.
Delta’s latest feature is a part of a multi-billion dollar investment in customer experience, the company said Wednesday.
