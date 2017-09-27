This hanging Halloween noose is a painful reminder of lynching, woman says. And it’s not the first.

A grim Halloween display at a Georgia home left neighbors baffled, outraged, and frightened in all the wrong ways.
One woman, who asked to remain unnamed, told WSB in Atlanta that she was out on a walk when she noticed a Marietta house’s peculiar decorations.
Along with traditional Halloween props like tombstones, witches and monsters, the yard featured a hooded figure, hands and feet tightly bound, swinging from a tree by a noose.
She was instantly horrified, she told the news station.
“I just feel like Halloween is not an excuse to use that kind of symbolism,” she said. She took a picture of the display and shared it to help spread awareness of what she called “a painful reminder of lynching in America.”
It’s a particularly painful reminder for Georgia, a state where nearly 600 blacks were reportedly lynched between 1877 and 1950.
The woman told WSB’s reporter Carl Willis that she was too scared to go confront the homeowners herself.
“I felt scared to go to their front door because I don't know what kind of people live in that household,” she said. “To be quite honest with you, it's very scary that people think that's acceptable.”
Willis went to the home and asked about the display. A man told him that it was his roommate’s idea, but he wasn’t home. A short time later, the decoration was removed.
That hasn’t stopped the conversation. Dozens of people, including comedian Ricky Smiley, have spoken out about the incident on social media.
What would you do if your neighbor put up a #noose for #Halloween?? https://t.co/BWRsekq42a— Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) September 26, 2017
What lovely neighbors! At least they know the dangerous moron next door! Nothing about this is scary, but it is "enlightening"!— KAP1 (@KimberlyAParri0) September 26, 2017
Halloween display? HALLOWEEN DISPLAY???? Halloween is a MONTH away. Y’all know what this is....please...— . (@thenimacumonit) September 27, 2017
Others said they didn’t see anything wrong with the display.
Wow really people. You see horror movies with hanging bodies but you see prop with nothing but bag as a head and you scream racism— Chris (@AgentCBK) September 27, 2017
It absolutely IS okay. Period. He has the right to hang whatever he wants.— Digitalbumpin (@digitalbumpin) September 27, 2017
“This is 2017. We need to change it, and if that is your typical Halloween decoration, then it's absolutely not okay,” the neighbor told WSB. “It was not okay when we did it back in the day, and it's not okay now.”
It’s not the first time such a display has attracted controversy by any measure.
In 2007, another Georgia couple in LaGrange hung three mannequins from a tree on their property, leaving area children “disturbed.” After protesters tore them down, the owner told Fox News he planned to string them back up.
In 2013, a corn maze in Memphis, Tenn. caused a stir after a Halloween display showed a young man wearing dark makeup being executed by a hangman.
In 2016, a homeowner in Fort Collins, Colo. came under fire for hanging a mannequin from her porch that looked like a black woman. After two students at Colorado State called the police, officers explained to the homeowner that her neighbors were perceiving the decoration as racist. She took it down.
The same year, a family in Miami-Dade County, Fla. refused to remove two hanging, masked figures from a tree in their front yard after saying they were references to a movie.
