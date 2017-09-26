This rapper wants your cash — to help prove, once and for all, that the Earth is flat

There’s at least one thing that sets rapper B.o.B apart from his modern counterparts.
And no, it’s not his musical style or wordflow, even though he’s landed a handful of songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The musician, named Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., believes that the Earth is actually flat, and not round as commonly documented.
It started last January, when the emcee sent out a tweet of himself standing in front of a sunset.
He had a burning question: “where is the curve?”
“A lot of people are turned off by the phrase ‘flat earth’ ... but there's no way u can see all the evidence and not know... grow up,” he sent in another tweet.
The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart... where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7— B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016
At the time, his public ponderings drew ridicule from many — including renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who didn’t shy away from tearing into the rapper in a series of tweets.
@bobatl Earth's curve indeed blocks 150 (not 170) ft of Manhattan. But most buildings in midtown are waaay taller than that.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016
@bobatl Polaris is gone by 1.5 deg S. Latitude. You’ve never been south of Earth’s Equator, or if so, you've never looked up.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016
@bobatl Flat Earth is a problem only when people in charge think that way. No law stops you from regressively basking in it.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016
However, deGrasse Tyson’s lesson didn’t seem to stick with B.o.B, who just created a GoFundMe page with the hopes of sending a satellite out into space in search of that elusive “curve.”
He’s aiming to raise $200,000, but has only managed to garner over $650 so far as of Tuesday morning.
“I'm starting this GoFundMe because I would like to send one, if not multiple satellites, as far into space as I can, or into orbit as I can, to find the curve,” he said in a video posted to the GoFundMe page. “I'm looking for the curve.”
His argument isn’t new, as many “flat-Earthers” argue that there should be a more visible “curve” on the horizon if our world is indeed round as centuries of science has demonstrated.
And he’s not the only celebrity buying into idea: Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neil, Tila Tequila and Sammy Watkins are among those who have questioned the shape of our planet, according to CNN. And a search for “Flat Earth” on GoFundMe brings up over 900 different pages.
Some donated money on B.o.B’s page and offered comments of support.
“Education is power,” wrote a user identified as Logan Ouellette, who donated $10.
“When/if you do (prove the Earth is flat), make sure you let me know,” wrote Dele Garber, who gave the rapper $20. “I been tryna tell folks that there is no curve, therefore the earth is not a globe since your hot97 interview. You led me to the light...checked out your catalogue after figure out the truth for myself.”
Others, however, didn’t seem to buy into the musician’s scheme.
“I'll donate $1000 if you can tell me what that curved shadow is on a crescent moon?” read one snarky comment.
A few didn’t mince words.
“Yep. You're a dummy. Lol,” wrote Daniel McGuire.
It’s unknown how much the hypothetical satellite would actually cost — but Interorbital Systems, which makes spacecraft, released a kit a few years back that lets you launch a cheap satellite into Earth’s orbit for a few months at the price of $8,000, according to Wired.
As pushback over B.o.B’s GoFundMe page grows, a 2016 tweet from deGrasse Tyson reminds us that we can still find joy in the rapper’s music, even if his scientific views should probably come with a disclaimer.
“Duude — to be clear,” the scientist tweeted at B.o.B, “Being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music.”
