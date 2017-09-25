How old is too old to trick or treat? This town says 14 and is looking to make it law

The Canadian town of Bathurst, New Brunswick, is in heavy competition with Elmore City, Oklahoma – the place that inspired “Footloose” – as the buzz-kill capital of North America.
And Bathurst is the place that is expected to pass a ban on Halloween. At least for anyone over 16.
There’s an 8 p.m. curfew for everyone else.
“Those caught with a ‘facial disguise’ in public after curfew - like a zombie mask or witch's veil - or anyone over 16 found roaming the streets for treats can be fined up to $200,” according to the Guardian.
Actually, this new ban loosen restrictions on Halloween that have been in place in Bathurst since 2005, according to a story on National Post. But as of last year, the old restrictions had never been enforced, according to Bathurst police.
Some people in the city were looking to repeal the ban last year, and this appears to be the happy medium.
“I wanted to demolish it altogether but I got outvoted,” the city’s mayor told The Guardian. “At least we were able to make some modifications.”
Joshua Tehee, 559-441-6479, jtehee@fresnobee.com
