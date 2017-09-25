Matney, Mandy
Matney, Mandy

National

Police called to a disturbance at a bank find a 92-year-old who just needed a hand

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

September 25, 2017 01:54 PM

UPDATED September 25, 2017 01:54 PM

A police officer’s small act of kindness is reminding people that “good cops do exist” after going above and beyond the call of duty to help a frustrated elderly man with an expired ID.

On Friday, 92-year-old Jesus Rangel was trying to withdraw money at Bank of America when he was told he couldn’t do it with an expired California ID due to company policy, according to Montebello, Calif. Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police officers were called to the bank after the man became frustrated and was reportedly causing a disturbance.

But instead of handcuffing the man, responding police officer Robert Josett decided to help solve his problem, according to the police department.

Josett took the man to the DMV to renew his identification card, and then escorted the man back to the Los Angeles area bank to withdraw money. Rangel thanked the officer and then went on his way, Fox 35 Orlando reports.

The police department’s Facebook viral post has been shared more than 32,000 times and hundreds of people have commented in praise of the officer.

“Good cops do exist!” one commenter said.

“This officer is a saint! All this Little Grampa wants is to keep his Independence. And the officer helped him in a dignified manner. Good Job Officer,” another commenter wrote.

Josett’s act was an excellent example of “community policing” where the officer treats others the way they would want to be treated and sees “those you interact with as people and not the problem,” according to Lawofficer.com, a law enforcement news and education site.

