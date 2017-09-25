Sometimes the ride to school starts by climbing into her dad’s helicopter

More Videos 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas Pause 1:08 How to avoid car theft 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:44 Hundreds of NFL players sit, take a knee in reaction to Trump 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 0:23 Take a cruise over the aurora lights with NASA 0:47 Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:19 Kitten yoga? Watch how it works at Elevate Community Yoga in Modesto 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

