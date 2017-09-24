Mandatory evacuation ordered for parts of North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Maria

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 0:33 Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto 1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills." 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 8:46 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 1:19 Things get a little rowdy at troubled Northern California water district Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Maria is an increasing threat to NC Outer Banks As Hurricane Maria continues to track north, high winds could start arriving on the N.C. coast as early as Monday with heavy surf expected. The question is if and when it will turn to the northwest. As Hurricane Maria continues to track north, high winds could start arriving on the N.C. coast as early as Monday with heavy surf expected. The question is if and when it will turn to the northwest. NOAA

