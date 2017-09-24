Here are all NFL statements issued after comments by President Trump on anthem protests

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause

0:18 Woman attacked violently during road rage incident

0:33 Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto

4:31 A Decade Ago: Marie Gallo talks about opening of Gallo Center for the Arts

1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas

1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

1:31 A Decade Ago: A view at Tenth Street Place of the the opening of Gallo Center for the Arts