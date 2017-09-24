More Videos

  Police chase in Florida runs out of gas

    A Seminole County sheriff's helicopter video captures a police pursuit of a driver who pulls into a gas station to fill up.

A Seminole County sheriff's helicopter video captures a police pursuit of a driver who pulls into a gas station to fill up. Seminole County Sheriff's Office
A Seminole County sheriff's helicopter video captures a police pursuit of a driver who pulls into a gas station to fill up. Seminole County Sheriff's Office

National

With police in hot pursuit, driver pulls into a gas station to top off his tank

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 24, 2017 9:32 AM

A police chase on a Florida freeway came to an end last week when the driver pulled into a gas station to fill up.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office posted a helicopter video Wednesday to Facebook of the pursuit, which began when the driver bolted from a state probation office with Casselberry, Fla., police giving chase.

The Chevrolet Camaro convertible, bright yellow with racing stripes, speeds down streets in Seminole County, north of Orlando, and pulls into oncoming lanes to pass slower vehicles. At one point, the driver stops in a wooded area, jumps out of the car and tries to clamber over a fence.

“He didn’t jump the fence, he’s making his way back toward the vehicle,” says the helicopter pilot. “Back in the car.”

The video picks up with the Camaro racing down Interestate 4 and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The driver takes an offramp in the community of Lake Mary and, inexplicably, pulls into a 7-11 service station.

“At the pumps,” says the pilot. “He’s getting gas.”

Police block the Camaro in with their vehicles and the driver takes off on foot. Officers apprehend him a short distance from the gas station. The post from the sheriff’s office did not identify the suspect.

