Fans really want to believe Kris Jenner leaked Kylie’s pregnancy to promote their show

Kylie Jenner is pregnant and due in February, according to People, and rapper Travis Scott is the father. The 20-year-old reality TV star began telling friends a few weeks ago, and news outlets revealed the pregnancy Friday.
After the news sunk in, though, many fans on Twitter and elsewhere noticed a perhaps not-so-surprising coincidence: News of Jenner’s pregnancy came out just days before the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” 10th anniversary special airs on E! on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Kylie Jenner announces she's pregnant before the KUWTK 10 yr anniversary, Kris really is THAT manager pic.twitter.com/4jGYgaRJbv— Agron (@Agronveliu97) September 22, 2017
That quickly fueled speculation that Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mother and manager (“momager,” for the uninitiated), had carefully choreographed the release of the news to drum up enthusiasm for the special.
It’s unclear whether or not that was why the pregnancy news came to light, and representatives from the Kardashians didn’t respond to People’s request for comment.
Twitter users seem to have made up their minds, though:
Kylie Jenner pregnancy news on TMZ the day before the Kardashian 10 year special airs. Kris is a genius. pic.twitter.com/MGYD4ix4yG— Paul (ಠ_ಠ) (@mrpwhitley) September 22, 2017
*kwutk anniversary special tomorrow*— jahn (@wedecideit) September 22, 2017
kris: TMZ? yes. this is an anonymous source very close to kylie jenner... she’s pregnant. *hangs up* pic.twitter.com/vPuUTv4B9j
kris on the phone leaking the rumor that kylie is pregnant to TMZ as a publicity stunt to gain more viewers for the kwutk special tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/UzfsE8UZsX— jahn (@wedecideit) September 22, 2017
Regardless, if hyping the show was the goal, it seems like it worked. Articles about Kylie Jenner and her pregnancy have plastered the internet.
The news didn’t come as a surprise to the most fervent fans, according to HuffPost, because Jenner has been posting older photos on Instagram recently, or strategically cropping recent pictures on her page.
The 14th season of the family’s reality show will start airing next month.
Jenner and Scott, her boyfriend, have been dating since April, according to Buzzfeed.
