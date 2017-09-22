Because whitewater rafting isn't hardcore enough, he rode on six stacked boats

Covey Baack wanted to increase the thrill of whitewater rafting, so he stacked six rafts on top of each other to ride the waves.
According to Gizmodo, Baack, a professional rafter, used custom nine-foot oar extensions to help him navigate a series of class four rapids.
The rapids were in Gold Hill, Oregon, according to Sky Lakes Media, which shot and edited the footage of the stunt.
According to American Whitewater, class four rapids are categorized as “advanced” with “intense, powerful but predictable rapids requiring precise boat handling in turbulent water.” The highest classified level is class six.
