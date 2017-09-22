Trapped in a cave for days, he screamed for help—and licked wet cave walls to survive

For the first six or eight hours, he screamed desperately for help.
Lukas Cavar, 19, had no cell phone signal and little food or water — and he was trapped in a cave, with a padlocked gate between him and the outside world, according to the Associated Press.
Eventually he stopped screaming for help and turned to survival: water, food and trying to escape.
“It took me a little while to wrangle my emotions and sort of approach things analytically, sensibly, to come up with a game plan to survive,” Cavar said.
A freshman at Indiana University, Cavar had joined the school’s Caving Club and was taking part in a “beginner’s trip” to Sullivan Cave on Sunday, about 10 miles south of the university’s campus in Bloomington.
But at some point, Cavar lost the rest of his group. By the time he reached the entrance of the cave alone, it was locked. The group had arrived at the cave at 10:30 a.m. and left at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday — without Cavar.
Cavar would spend the next 60 hours alone in the cave before he was rescued, according to AP.
Cavar said most of his time in the cave was spent trying to sleep, talking to himself and hunting for water. He also tried to use a paper clip to pick the lock, but was unsuccessful, AP reports.
All he had with him was a plastic Kroger bag, two Clif Bar wrappers, two empty water bottles, an iPhone with no service, his wallet and some caving gear.
“As soon as I noticed the droplets of water on the cave wall, it seemed pretty obvious what I had to do,” Cavar told FOX59. He also tried licking any crumbs from his chocolate chip Clif Bars from the empty wrappers as well, he told the Indiana Daily Student.
When the hunger got bad, he even thought about searching for crickets to eat on the cave floor.
Though he was trapped on Sunday, members of the caving club didn’t realize he was missing until Tuesday, when they learned from Cavar’s high school friend that his parents had reported him missing on Monday. Once they realized he was missing, caving club members returned to the cave to rescue him.
Caving club leaders told the Indiana Daily Student that they did a head count before and after the outing. Club leaders also said that each participant was paired with a buddy.
“We have a series of rigorous protocols in place that are supposed to prevent situations like this, but they are only effective if followed,” the club's president said. “We had a failure in our leadership to closely follow all these safety procedures. The risk that our member was exposed to as a result of these failures is a vivid reminder of why we have protocols.”
After caving club members rescued him, they returned him to his dorm because he said he was feeling healthy.
Cavar told FOX59 that it’s good to be back above ground, and that he has no plans to go caving any time soon.
