Is it ever OK for white people to sing the N-word? This sorority is finding out

More Videos 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death Pause 1:24 Atwater ends 13-game losing skid 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 4:09 Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott' 9:02 Predictions for Week 4 of Stanislaus District high school football 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 0:55 Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Snapchat

Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Snapchat