Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com
Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

National

Can’t contact your family in Puerto Rico? Here’s what to do

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 21, 2017 7:15 PM

If you have not been able to contact your loved one in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, the territory’s Federal Affairs Administration is asking people to do the following:

▪  Contact the island’s disaster relief team by e-mailing maria1@prfaa.pr.gov

Because of high volume, leaders are asking that you only send one email — no follow-ups — unless the status of your loved one has changed.

Include your contact information and as many details about your family member or friend as possible.

▪  Call the Washington D.C. office at 202-800-3133 or 202-778-0710

Staffers are taking names and numbers and developing plans to check the welfare of people who remain unreachable or missing as the island begins to recover.

Officials say getting through to someone over the phone has been difficult because of backed-up phone lines.

USA.gov is suggesting the following:

▪  Call the island’s local radio station WIPR at 787-777-0940

▪  You can also try to find family and friends via the American Red Cross.

Sleepless Puerto Ricans arose Wednesday knowing to expect a thrashing from the most ferocious storm to strike the island in at least 85 years. The storm obliterated the territory’s electric grid, cutting power to every one of the island’s 3.4 million people.

Maria continued to rip through the Caribbean Thursday, battering one island after the next — many of them still recovering from Irma. As the islands took stock of the damage, the death toll climbed to at least 20.

HOW TO HELP

▪  Email maria2@prfaa.pr.gov

Related stories from Modesto Bee

▪  Call: 202-800-3134

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

More Videos

Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 1:11

Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas

Pause
Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. 0:49

Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience.

Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded 7:51

Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott' 4:09

Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott'

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique 0:52

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 2:22

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:56

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 3:29

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20

  • Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

    Amateur video obtained by the Associated Press is showing devastation left by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A woman trapped on the second floor balcony of a house is heard saying the water is about to reach her.

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

Amateur video obtained by the Associated Press is showing devastation left by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A woman trapped on the second floor balcony of a house is heard saying the water is about to reach her.

Fernando Negron via AP

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video