Someone wrote "N----rs live here" on her dorm room door, student says

Westfield State University is investigating a photo shared by a student saying someone wrote “n----rs live here” on a name tag on her dorm room door.
“This is how your students of color get treated.... 3 days in a row of this,” the student Tweeted with a photo of the name tag attached, directing it to the university’s president.
Westfield State University President Ramon Torrecilha confirmed that two students have faced racist and sexist remarks, in addition to another incident of the n-word being written in marker on the wall of an elevator on campus.
“These incidents are blatant, intentional acts of sexism, racism and hatred. Despite a variety of efforts on our campus over the past year to engage our campus in a dialogue about racism including concerted efforts through the divisions of residential life and academic affairs and my own time spent listening to students, faculty and staff of color, these incidents persist on our campus,” Torrecilha wrote.
Torrecilha vowed to expel the “individual responsible” from the campus if the investigation finds the culprit.
“I heard speakers note that acts of racism are not isolated to this campus,” Torrecilha wrote. “This is true. Racism, sexism, homophobia are part of the world outside the borders of our campus, but this is no reason to accept these prejudices on our campus.”
About 76 percent of the 5,000 undergraduate students at the school are white about 5 percent identify as black, according to Mass Live.
Some students stood in solidarity with the affected students.
To all of my non-white friends on campus: I stand with you. I care about you. You deserve to be heard. You deserve respect.#OwlsFightBack— Sandra Mercer (@Sandra_Mercer) September 20, 2017
#OwlsFightBack WSU community will not condone racism behaviors and acts in its institution.— Phia Mia (@sophiaedyl) September 20, 2017
