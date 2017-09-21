A 4-year-old reached into her grandmother's purse for candy. Instead, she found a gun

While spending time with her grandmother, Yanelly Zoller reached into her grandmother’s purse for some candy. But she found a gun and accidentally pulled the trigger, according to The Tampa Bay Times.
She didn’t survive the wound to her chest on Sept. 14, her father, Shane Zoller, told the Times. The incident took place at the Tampa, Florida home of Michael and Christie Zoller.
"I was driving to pick her up with her bathing suit in my car to take her to the splash pads," Shane Zoller said. "When I pulled up, that's when I saw all the police lights."
Shane Zoller, 22, told the Times that he became a father in high school and wouldn’t have been able to finish school without his parents’ help.
"She was extremely close to them and would get so excited when she got to stay at her nana's house," he said. "She was attached to her nana's hip."
Tampa Bay police are currently investigating the incident but do not doubt the circumstances leading to Yanelly’s death.
Shane, who has two other children, told the Times that Yanelly was a helpful child who “just wanted some damn candy.”
"She loved to help daddy work on the car," he told the Times. "She would hand me tools. But she also really liked doing her makeup."
According to a study from the American Academy of Pediatrics published in June, from 2012 to 2014, an average of 5,790 children in the U.S. received medical treatment each year for gun-related injuries.
On average, 1,297 children died per year from gun-related injuries. Roughly 21 percent of the injuries are unintentional, while 6 percent of the deaths are unintentional.
The family has set up GoFundme and YouCaring accounts to help with funeral expenses.
