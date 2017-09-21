What was wrestler Ric Flair’s mystery illness? He finally ’fesses up

2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death Pause

9:02 Predictions for Week 4 of Stanislaus District high school football

1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas

0:55 Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach

1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

4:09 Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott'

1:31 Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble

3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20

0:12 Here's how the rain and snow will develop over the Sierra