A train was coming. The school bus driver tried to race it across the tracks, students say

A school bus driver in Mobile, Ala. has been suspended after students said she tried to cross a train track as a train approached.
A student told NBC 15 that the driver got caught under the safety arm, trying to back up but was unable to move the bus.
"I thought we were going to get hit by a train," the student told NBC 15. "I set back in my seat and I was holding on."
The Mobil County Public School System told NBC 15 that it would not comment on an ongoing investigation, which is being carried out by the security department.
"A bus incident was reported to our transportation division Tuesday evening, resulting in a bus driver being placed on administrative leave,” the school system said. “The safety of our students is our first priority."
Alabama has the eighth highest number of train collisions in the country, with 78 in 2016, according to preliminary Federal Railroad Administration data. Nationally, there were 2,025 collisions in 2016.
According to Fox 10, the Mobile County Public School System currently has a shortage of school bus drivers. Only a week before the school year was due to start in August the system needed to hire around 30 more bus drivers. Drivers make between $12,000 and $19,000 a year for the part-time job, but receive full benefits.
Training to become a bus driver for the county school system lasts three months and includes classroom and behind-the-wheel hours.
