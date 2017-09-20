‘Whites Only' stickers placed on multiple, multiethnic restaurants

St. Louis business owners were shocked to find "Whites Only" stickers pasted onto their restaurants Tuesday morning.
"I was hit with a nasty surprise," Qayum Mohammed, owner of Sameem, an Afghan restaurant in St. Louis, told the St. Louis Dispatch. "I thought 'Wow, that's ignorant.'"
The stickers also displayed “#BLM,” an abbreviation for the Black Lives Matter movement. Mohammad, a man of Afghan heritage, told the St. Louis Dispatch that he wasn’t sure who posted the stickers, but that it was unlikely to be affiliated with the activist group.
"I'm not one of those guys to assume things if I don't have all the facts," Mohammed told the St. Louis Dispatch. "But we have a president who encourages this type of behavior. If it is an act of white supremacy, it needs to be dealt with."
Surveillance footage given to KMOV showed multiple people dressed in brightly colored clothing and hats pasting the signs on at least five businesses in a neighborhood known as “The Grove.”
Maria Sparks posted a photo of the sticker she found on her restaurant, Layla, on Facebook.
“To come into work only to find a sticker like this on our window is heartbreaking,” Sparks wrote on Facebook. “We pride ourselves on being open, accepting and inviting of all types of people. We truly believe that our differences are what make us beautiful. This does not represent our restaurant, our team or our beliefs.”
Sparks told the St. Louis Dispatch that she was confused by the BLM hashtag on the bottom of the sticker.
"The opening server who came across the sticker this morning said 'I wonder if this is a group of people who are trying to discredit Black Lives Matter,’" Sparks told the St. Louis Dispatch. "It's a possibility, because it doesn't make sense otherwise. It just seemed really random. There's zero context with that sticker and I don't understand it."
"At the end of the day, we know how we feel and what we stand for and so whatever that sticker is trying to say doesn't apply to us,” Sparks said.”
Mohammad told the St. Louis Dispatch that he takes pride in employing and serving people of multiple nationalities and ethnicities.
"Today I had Somali, Chinese, Caucasian customers," he said. "It wasn't whites only, I promise you," Mohammed said.
Owners are still reviewing the security footage to see who the culprits are. However, the St. Louis Police department told the St. Louis Dispatch Tuesday night that the department hadn’t yet learned of the stickers.
