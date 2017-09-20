Did White House cross the line with attacks on Comey?

More Videos 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial Pause 0:33 Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's new BoxLunch 1:30 49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3 9:02 Predictions for Week 4 of Stanislaus District high school football 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 4:09 Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott' 1:17 A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon 0:52 Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique 1:03 Solar eclipse 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Amid Mueller investigation, White House statements on Comey intensify James Comey was fired as the FBI's director in May prompting the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. As Mueller's investigation into whether Donald Trump’s campaign or associates colluded with Moscow moved into a more serious phase, the White House's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made several statements about Comey from the podium. Here are some of her remarks from September 2017. James Comey was fired as the FBI's director in May prompting the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. As Mueller's investigation into whether Donald Trump’s campaign or associates colluded with Moscow moved into a more serious phase, the White House's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made several statements about Comey from the podium. Here are some of her remarks from September 2017. Meta Viers McClatchy

