Dodge recalls 500,000 pickup trucks due to engine fires

Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost half a million Dodge pickup trucks that could potentially overheat and start engine fires.
The voluntary recall comes after customer feedback led the company to conclude that a water-pump bearing had the ability to overheat and cause an engine-compartment fire.
Trucks impacted by the recall are model year 2013 to 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; and 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. It is limited to trucks that have 6.7-liter engines.
“[Fiat Chrysler Automobiles] US is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. The company no longer equips its vehicles with the subject water pump,” Fiat Chrysler said. “Compromised water-pump function may activate a warning light in an affected vehicle’s instrument cluster. Customers are urged to consult their dealers whenever they observe warning lights.”
The company said impacted customers will be advised when service for the problem is available. Customers can also call 800-853-1403 for more information.
An estimated 443,712 of the recalled trucks are in the U.S., while an estimated 46,220 are in Canada and 4,485 are outside the NAFTA region.
